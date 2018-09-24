‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood Starts Filming, Reality Steve Reveals First Impression Rose Winner

Which Season 23 bachelorette reportedly snagged Colton Underwood's first impression rose as filming for 'The Bachelor' began?

Filming for Season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor has started, and some mild spoilers are already emerging. Colton Underwood didn’t find love with Becca Kufrin during her Bachelorette run –or with any of the ladies on Bachelor in Paradise last summer — but he says he’s anxious to find his future wife, and this 2019 season could do the trick. Reality Steve is already sharing some teasers about what’s going on as he has just offered up a scoop on the first impression rose.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Colton Underwood appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show just ahead of filming, and got a quick peek at three of his ladies. Show creator Mike Fleiss confirmed via Twitter that filming has just started — and he claims that this is the greatest group of bachelorettes the franchise has ever had.

According to a Bachelor spoiler that Reality Steve revealed via Twitter, Colton’s first impression rose has already been doled out — but it didn’t go to any of the ladies he saw on Ellen’s show. A woman named Hannah Godwin reportedly snagged that rose, which immediately pegs her as a potential front-runner.

Reality Steve has already been sharing profiles of some of the ladies said to be on Underwood’s Bachelor season, and Godwin is one of the ladies he’s already included. ABC won’t be revealing the official Season 23 cast for a while yet, so it’ll take some time before viewers can get a sense of why Hannah supposedly earned that first impression rose from Colton.

The first few dates of Season 23 have apparently taken place, but it is far too early to know which ladies are solid frontrunners for Colton’s final rose. Hannah will surely be around for a while, but the first impression rose recipient doesn’t necessarily have an edge guaranteeing that they’ll make it to the end. That has been the case in recent seasons for the Bachelorette, but that’s not typically how things flow within the Bachelor seasons.

Based on the photos available of Godwin, it’s easy to see why she caught Underwood’s attention. Of course, there are many beautiful ladies cast for Colton’s Bachelor run. For his part, he says that he’s learned a lot this year about what he’s looking for in his future wife.

Will Hannah Godwin have what it takes to go from first impression rose to final rose — or will someone else swoop in and make a stronger impression? Reality Steve will be sharing plenty of additional Bachelor spoilers as Colton Underwood continues filming.

Everybody will get to check it all out for themselves beginning in January.