Andy Cohen Responds To Dennis Shields’ Death: ‘What A Loss’ For Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend reportedly died of a drug overdose.

Andy Cohen reacted to the news of Dennis Shields’ rumored overdose during an event over the weekend.

“I mean, man, what a loss,” Cohen told Us Weekly during the Tribeca Talks: Ten Years with The Real Housewives of New York City event on Sunday, September 23.

Shields — who dated The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel on and off for about two years — was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment on August 10. At the time, it was reported that Shields had overdosed on prescription drugs which he was taking to treat his chronic back pain.

Although it was unclear what led up to the overdose, Shields was accused of partying the night before and sources suggested he attempted to reverse the overdose by enlisting his assistant to go get him Narcan. However, by the time the assistant returned, he was already deceased, TMZ details.

Continuing on to Us Weekly, Cohen spoke of how the loss of Shields has impacted his longtime friend.

“He was a real, he seemed like a real rock and presence in her life, so I know it’s a great loss for her,” Cohen explained.

Following Shields’ death, Frankel shared an adorable image of Shields and her late puppy, Cookie, on Instagram. She thanked the two of them for their unconditional love.

Bethenny Frankel has been left devastated by the death of her longtime partner, but, in recent weeks, she’s been getting back to her regular routine. She and her co-stars are now engaged in filming the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Frankel has also been doing tons of work with her B Strong charity, which has been aiding the victims of Hurricane Florence since the storm hit the Carolinas earlier this month. That said, she’s not ignoring the process of dealing with the loss of her boyfriend.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” Frankel told People magazine last week. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added of the hurricane victims. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.