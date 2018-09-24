Kim Kardashian & Busy Philipps Reunite At Kids Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian and Busy Philipps finally got to reunite over the weekend when they both attended the same, adorable fashion show.

According to a Sept. 24 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Busy Philipps reconnected when they both showed up at the LOL Dolls Kids Fashion Show in California over the weekend, where Kim’s daughter North West walked the runway.

Earlier this year, Busy, 39, spoke out about being a huge fan of Kim, 37. When the two were finally introduced, she revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was “lovely and sweet.”

On Saturday when they reunited, the two women posed for a photo together as they snuggled up for the cameras. Kim put her arm around the former Cougar Town star, who beamed for the photograph.

In the picture, Kardashian is seen wearing an oversized, long-sleeved, muted beige button-up shirt. The reality star donned snakeskin pants and heeled boots to complete the look. She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in loose waves and carried a peach colored clutch purse.

Meanwhile, Philipps donned a black floral dress, white Adidas sneakers, and layered necklaces. She also styled the look with large hoop earrings and wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and natural looking.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian may need another female friend when her sister, Khloe Kardashian, leaves L.A. and moves back to Cleveland, Ohio, with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in the coming days.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim is devastated about Khloe moving back east and that the two sisters have really bonded together over the summer.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve ever been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source goes on to state that Kim Kardashian is supporting Khloe Kardashian in her decision to leave L.A. and keep her family together.

“Kim says she fully supports Khloe’s decision to stand by Tristan and follow him to Cleveland, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to change Khloe’s mind. Kim worries that Khloe will be lonely in Cleveland without her family. Plus, Kim thinks it’s so important for True to grow up around her cousins. But more than anything she just really wants her sister close,” the insider added.