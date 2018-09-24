Childish Gambino Reportedly Breaks Foot At Dallas Concert

Childish Gambino, the rapping alias of actor Donald Glover, was forced to end his concert in Dallas early on Sunday and, according to reports from TMZ, now appears to be recovering from a broken foot.

Everything was going according to plan for Gambino during his show at the American Airlines Center until 30 minutes before the show’s scheduled ending when the rapper suddenly left the stage and didn’t return.

An official from the American Airlines Center revealed to TMZ that Gambino had broken his foot during the show and was unable to finish the performance.

In the immediate aftermath, the crowd had no idea what happened. It’s unclear how Gambino sustained the injury, with TMZ receiving several accounts from concertgoers, some saying that Gambino was attempting to do a split when the injury occurred and others saying that he took a wrong step during a dance move.

Based on reports from the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Gambino’s injury may have been sustained before his show in Dallas and he re-aggravated it during the show. When Gambino arrived in Las Vegas for the festival on Friday, he was in a wheelchair and in a leg brace, removing the brace before he went on stage.

The Dallas crowd was hoping for an encore, as Gambino had yet to perform his biggest hits “Redbone” and “3005.” Attendees attempted to encourage Gambino to return to the stage, cheering loudly and starting a wave. Hope was lost when an announcer told the crowd that the show was over and to go home.

The “This Is America” tour that the Dallas show was a part of is supposed to be the final tour that Gambino will be embarking on, a promise that he repeated to his fans in Dallas Sunday night, making his early exit even more disappointing.

Gambino still has nine shows left on the American leg of the tour, with his next performance scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles and his final show of the tour in Nashville on October 12. Gambino’s team has yet to respond with any details regarding the injury, leaving the upcoming concerts up in the air.

The tour has been receiving rave reviews through the earlier dates, including a Gambino’s show in New York City, where he debuted new material he had been working on, according to reports from Hot New Hip Hop. Gambino didn’t give the new song a title, but on first listen it reveals an uptempo record with a big chorus.