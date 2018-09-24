Nina Dobrev Shares Selfie With Ruby Rose, Taylor Swift, And Swift’s Cat: ‘Wonderful Caturday Night’

Can you say girl power?

Earlier today, actress Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account to make her followers jealous by posting a photo with her famous friends. In the fun image, Dobrev poses alongside pals Taylor Swift and Ruby Rose. Also in the epic photo is another friend of the group, Taylor Swift’s cat — Olivia Benson.

The group appears to be backstage at Swift’s concert, and each girl appears dressed to impress. Dobrev looks great as she wears her long, dark locks down along with a studded leather jacket. In the middle of the photo is Ruby Rose, who lets her hair sweep across her face, seen wearing a black crop top along with a pair of sweats.

On the right side of the photo is Swift — who holds her cat Olivia — and is sporting cat-eye eyeliner as well as her signature red lipstick. Like the other ladies in the image, Swift is wearing her hair down in the photo. Dobrev turned off comments on the image on her page, but the photo earned her a lot of attention nonetheless. In less than an hour since the picture went live, it has attracted over 170,000 likes.

Rose posted a few similar photos to her own Instagram page, with the first being an image of her and Swift posing together backstage. Along with the sweet series of photos, Rose penned a heartfelt caption to her good friend.

“What can I even say about everything you have achieved so far @taylorswift. What an incredible journey you are on. I am blessed to have you in my life. Your dedication, hard work and perseverance is unparalleled. Mixed with your self awareness, generosity and what you stand for, you continue to light up the people around you and shine brighter than 60,000 people in New Orleans with glow sticks.”

She ended the post by saying that she loves Taylor and that she is so proud of all that she has accomplished — while also joking that Olivia and Meredith did well, too. Like Dobrev, Ruby refused to allow comments on the Instagram share. This didn’t stop their shared fans from showering the picture with over 425,000 likes.

Not surprisingly, Swift also posted a similar photo of the group to her own Instagram page. Not only did she thank her pals for coming to the show, but she also celebrated her first time playing at a venue in New Orleans.

“Taking in every second of this tour- thank you New Orleans for being so incredible last night. My first time playing the Superdome and couldn’t be happier that I got to play it with @camila_cabello and @charli_xcx – plus some purrfect friends came to see the show,” Swift wrote.

The American leg of Swift’s “Reputation” tour ends on October 6th in Arlington, Texas.