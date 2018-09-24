Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Throwback In Honor Of ‘Big Bang’s’ Final Season Premiere

Well, it’s the end of a long road for Big Bang Theory fans and stars. The show, which is airing its 12th and final season later tonight, is set to be the longest running multi-camera sitcom in the history of television. Kaley Cuoco, the show’s leading lady, is feeling the loss especially hard, but that isn’t stopping the blonde starlet from enjoying every last second of her reign as the beloved Penny.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram today to post an adorably heart-wrenching side-by-side comparison of her character in the series pilot versus tonight’s final season premiere. Today marks the 11-year anniversary of the series premiere and honestly? Cuoco looks like she hasn’t aged a single day.

In the first shot, Kaley Cuoco looks bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Her side bang is definitely reminiscent of the mid-2000s. Her blond head of hair, which has become the star’s signature look, is full of choppy layers. In the second photo, present-day Kaley still has the same beautiful smile. However, the star wears her hair in loose waves and the cut is much more natural. This isn’t to say the star has kept the same long hair look the entire time. Kaley Cuoco did in fact sport a stunning pixie cut back in 2015, Glamour reports.

The star has had her own style journey through the years and her character Penny has experienced a lot of mental growth as well. We’ve watched Penny change from the ditzy girl-next-door to a highly capable and persistent woman. It’s certain that the writers of the show realized how phenomenal Kaley Cuoco was. As the show progressed, the dimensions of Cuoco’s character widened as well.

Kaley Cuoco’s heart is “broken in two” over the series ending, according to People. It doesn’t seem like the star is laying it on thick, either. Cuoco has posted numerous times about how sad she is over the ending of Big Bang.

Cuoco is beyond grateful for her time on the show, it appears. When the series finale was announced, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with supporters of the show. “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she writes, “We are goin out with a bang.”

The final series premiere is set to air tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. The premiere will be followed immediately by Young Sheldon, a show that follows the trials and tribulations of child Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parson’s character on The Big Bang Theory.