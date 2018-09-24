‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion Special To Air On Lifetime

One Tree Hill fans are finally getting the reunion special that they have been asking for. A brand new cast reunion is set to air on the Lifetime network this fall.

According to a September 24 report by TVLine, many One Tree Hill stars are set to star in a brand new Christmas movie on the network — entitled The Christmas Contract — and after the holiday flick airs, a cast reunion special will take place.

The one-hour One Tree Hill reunion special will feature former cast members Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gattina), and Antwon Tanner (Skills Taylor). Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller), and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams) are also slated to make an appearance.

However, Lifetime teases that there will be “a few surprise special guests,” on the reunion as well — which could include more of the core cast such as Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Paul Johansson (Dan Scott), or Lee Norris (Mouth McFadden).

One Tree Hill recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. The teen drama turned young adult series ran for eight seasons. Three seasons were broadcast by The WB, with the final five airing on The CW. The series officially said goodbye back in 2012.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have been hoping for a One Tree Hill revival in addition to a reunion. Earlier this year, Tyler Hilton revealed that the show could return to the airwaves.

“Dude, we ask that every year. Who knows? I mean, it’s so random, but I’m so into Roseanne and every time I’m asked about it, I’m like, ‘It could happen. You never know,'” Hilton told Us Weekly back in April.

In 2017 it was reported that the show’s creator, Mark Schwahn, wanted to make a revival movie with the original cast of the show.

“If the cast is willing to, I will absolutely do it [make the show’s movie version]. I love that cast and the characters. I don’t know if we will all be at the same place and same time, but I wouldn’t be the one saying no,” Schwahn said, per News18.

However, in the interim, Schwahn has made negative headlines for his alleged conduct. He was fired as the showrunner of The Royals following sexual harassment claims from 18 women who worked with him on One Tree Hill, according to Variety.

Hilarie Burton opened up, revealing that Mark Schwahn had frequently targeted her during her time on the show — allegedly trying to force himself on her, kissing her against her will, and touching her inappropriately. The scandal may have ended any revival hopes.

One Tree Hill fans can watch The Christmas Contract and the big cast reunion on Lifetime when it airs on November 22.