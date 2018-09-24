Soap Vet Christian LeBlanc Enjoys Weekend Amidst Concerns Over ‘The Young And The Restless’ Status

While fans worry about Christian LeBlanc’s status on The Young and the Restless, the actor enjoyed a special event in Los Angeles promoting a children’s book at a local store.

The concern over the Michael Baldwin actor’s status in Genoa City began when Eric Braeden spoke out about Doug Davidson’s firing from Y&R, according to an Inquisitr report. Along with calling letting Davidson go an egregious mistake, Breaden also tweeted the names of other actors and actresses who’ve left the show lately. That tweet included LeBlanc’s name leading fans to wonder if Braeden knows something they don’t (and he very well might know).

Braeden said, “My plea to management: we have lost some all time fan favorites! D DAVIDSON has been with the show for, I think, 39 years, and people have loved him! Same for CHRISTIAN Le BLANC, GREG RIKART, Eileen DAVIDSON (who left on her own volition)!”

While including LeBlanc’s name certainly raised some eyebrows, so far, the three-time Daytime Emmy winning actor remains on the official Y&R cast list for the top CBS Daytime show with on indication that he’s no longer portraying Michael. LeBlanc has had the role since 1991 except for the brief break during the years of 1993 to 1997.

By all indications, this weekend, the actor who supports reading in New Orleans appeared at The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles on Friday to promote a children’s book named “The Lying King” by author Alex Bear. Additionally, on Saturday the author made his way to the West Hollywood Library for a reading, which LeBlanc also appeared to attend.

Most recently on The Young and the Restless, Michael served as Lily’s (Christel Khalil) lawyer. Michael defended Lily against the charges she faced stemming from the accident that caused Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death due to distracted driving. Currently, Lily is serving one year in prison, which is a lighter sentence than the maximum of 20 years she faced leading up to her sentencing.

Michael also recently stood up for his wife, Lauren (Tracey Bregman), when Billy (Jason Thompson) made plans for “Jabotique” that undermine Fenmores locations. He also recently represented Victor (Eric Braeden) when Victor tried to gain full custody of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) Christian. It seems that Genoa City residents often need a lawyer, and Michael is there to fit that bill anytime something goes south legally.

Of course, the character and LeBlanc do not feature at all in this week’s The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr, but so far there’s no official word on any change in status for LeBlanc at the show.