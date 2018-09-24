Jimmy Garoppolo Injury ‘Karma’ Says Ex Gal-Pal Model Alexandra King

Jimmy Garoppolo received words of support from former mentor Tom Brady — and was paid a visit by opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes — after suffering what is potentially a season-ending injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 23. Ex-girlfriend Alexandra King was apparently not as sympathetic, though.

The New York Post was among a number of news outlets that were able to get wind of a pretty cold message that the Boston-based model reportedly put up on her Instagram story soon after Garoppolo was removed from the game out of concern for his knee. “Karma” the post read simply. The word was followed by a laughing emoji, to add insult to injury.

Garoppolo has been a media darling since surfacing as the former Brady-backup-turned-franchise-QB in San Francisco as of the second half of 2017. After leading a Niners team that had opened up the season 0-9 to five consecutive wins to close out the season, Garoppolo was signed to a record $137.5 contract and the name “Jimmy G” became a regular story in the tabloid press. It didn’t hurt that he was universally regarded as handsome, and that he was frequently seen in public in the company of a number of attractive women.

One of those women was Alexandra King, who turned into a regular fixture beside Garoppolo after TMZ reported on a day of thrills and hand-holding that they enjoyed together at Disneyland back in March. Prior to the story breaking, King had raised eyebrows on social media by sharing a photo of them together on February 15 that read, “My Valentine.” In the weeks that followed there were other sightings — including one that documented their stay at the Loews Hotel in Miami.

Despite the reports, Garoppolo would deny being romantically linked to any specific person whenever the question came up in interviews. What’s more, in the proceeding months, blogs and celebrity news sources would go on to link him to others including adult film star Kiara Mia. Before long, King found herself out of sight and out of mind as far as the paparazzi goes — and before long, Garoppolo was back on the field to start what was projected to be his first full season in the Bay. But since Sunday’s scare, fans and the 49ers organization have reason to worry that such a splendorous season may no longer be in the cards.

With the Niners down by a score of 38 to 24 with 5:55 left in the game, Garoppolo was forced to escape the pocket to avoid a third-down sack. The Chiefs’ pass rush managed to chase him over to the sideline, but rather than step out of bounds — the 26-year-old play-caller made an effort to extend the play deeper towards the goal line. The dash proved good for a gain of 13 yards, moving the chains up to the 7-yard-line, but the offense was left with less to be hopeful about. Garoppolo took a great deal of time to recover from the vicious hit that cornerback Steven Nelson took him down with.

Replays showed Garoppolo lower his shoulder to absorb the force coming at him. Fox commentators were critical of his refusal to step out of bounds before he could get hit, but with his knee appearing to buckle prior to his collision with Nelson, the injury was ultimately determined to be of the non-contact variety. Nevertheless, it would be some time before the personnel tending to Garoppolo on the ground got him up on his feet to be carted away.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirms to reporters: The team fears an ACL tear for Jimmy Garoppolo. Would be season-ending. MRI tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2018

As of Monday afternoon, fans were left to hope for the best, though many expect the worst as the team awaits the results of an MRI. Coach Kyle Shanahan was quoted as telling reporters that the fear is that Garoppolo may have torn his ACL, which would put him out for the remainder of 2018. For those who have enjoyed watching the early stages of Jimmy G’s promising future manifest, that is terrible news indeed.