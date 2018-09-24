Bobby Bones Reveals He Already Had To File A Dental Claim After A ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Rehearsal Mishap

The Nashville radio host has been elbowed in the mouth -- twice!

Bobby Bones is getting banged up on Dancing With the Stars. The 38-year-old Nashville radio host — who is partnered with pro dancer Sharna Burgess on the 27th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition — told People that he has been putting his dental insurance to good use after being elbowed in the mouth twice during rehearsals for the show.

Bones told People that the mishaps were his fault, not Burgess’, but that one incident was serious enough that he had to get dental work.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard. There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

Bobby Bones has only been dancing with Burgess for a few weeks, but he is getting used to bending in all directions.

“You know, things aren’t supposed to bend certain ways,” Bones told the magazine. “I’m feeling pretty good. The cuts have healed.”

Bones admitted that preparing for his first dances has been “way harder” than he ever thought it would be. He also downplayed his current dancing prowess.

“People that do it well make it look easy, and if you just watched me do it, you would see how hard it is because I don’t do it well. She’s a great coach, though.”

Bobby Bones will have his work cut out for him in the Dancing With the Stars competition. The radio star will dance two versions of the jive during the two-night DWTS premiere, according to spoilers posted by Entertainment Tonight.

On Monday, Bones and Burgess — who are going by the team name #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek — will perform the ballroom dance to the country music song “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt. Then on Tuesday night, the duo will dance yet another jive, this time to the Spencer Davis Group classic, “Gimme Some Lovin’.”

But Bobby Bones could be one and done if his dancing is as bad as he is hinting. While fans hope the Nashville host is just being modest, the lowest scoring couple will be eliminated from the Dancing with the Stars competition on Tuesday — after they perform their second ballroom dance, of course. It would be a shame if Bones took one to the teeth only to get sent packing, so stay tuned to see his DWTS debut.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.