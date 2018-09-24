Brett Kavanaugh Now Faces Third Sexual Assault Allegation, New Claim Surfaces Monday In Maryland, Report Says

A third, and possibly fourth, sexual assault allegation against Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has surfaced, a Maryland newspaper reports.

Donald Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh now faces a third sexual assault allegation, this one in the same Maryland county where, according to allegations by a Palo Alto psychologist, Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when she was 15-years-old and he was 17. The new allegation was reported Monday by The Sentinel, a news outlet in Montgomery County, Maryland.

On Sunday night, The New Yorker magazine posted an article by reporters Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, with what was then a second sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh.

In The New Yorker report, Deborah Ramirez of Boulder, Colorado, who was a classmate with Kavanaugh at Yale University in the 1980s, alleged that, the article reported, “Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

According to The Sentinel report Monday morning, Montgomery County authorities released no specific details of the third allegation against Kavanaugh, but investigators there confirmed to the paper that they are “aware of a potential second sexual assault complaint in the county against (Kavanaugh).” The alleged incident would have taken place when Kavanaugh was a senior at the elite Georgetown Prep private high school.

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Potentially, the new Montgomery County allegation could mean that four women are now claiming sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh, after Michael Avenatti — best known as the lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump (as Inquisitr has covered) — posted on Twitter that he represents a client who also has a sexual assault claim against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

In a later Twitter message, embedded above on this page, Avenatti alleged that while in high school, “Kavanaugh…would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

According to the Sentinel report, Montgomery County investigators do not know whether the woman who Avenatti says he represents is the same woman making the sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh that they are now aware of. The Sentinel report said that investigators have “interviewed” the woman making the new Montgomery County claim.

In another Twitter post, Avenatti described his client as having “previously done work within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. She has been granted multiple security clearances in the past including Public Trust & Secret.”

As of early Monday afternoon, neither Kavanaugh nor the White House had publicly responded to the new Montgomery County sexual assault claim. But after The New Yorker published the allegations by Ramirez on Sunday, Kavanaugh issued a statement saying that the incident described in the article “did not happen,” and calling the allegation “a smear,” according to CNN.

According to a Colorado Sun report posted on Twitter, Ramirez has hired attorney John Clune to represent her. Clune, according to his official biography, has also represented alleged victims who have brought sexual assault claims against star athletes, including former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Major League Baseball pitcher Johan Santana. Clune has also represented two women in separate sexual assault cases against NFL quarterback James Winston, according to the sports site Deadspin.