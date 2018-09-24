Nikki Bella Opens Up About ‘Boring’ Life Post John Cena Split, But Confirms She Doesn’t Talk To Him Anymore

"He's doing him and I'm doing me," Bella said when asked if she was still in touch with him.

Nikki Bella opened up about her life since splitting up with former fiance John Cena, saying she hasn’t spoken to him for a while, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking from the iHeart Radio Music Festival, where Nikki Bella was in presence with her sister, Brie, the WWE star joked that her quotes about dating being “boring” were taken out of context, but admitted that she wasn’t looking to mingle with anyone at the moment.

“I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” Bella said.

“I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect, but I’ve got to admit I am single but I’m not ready for mingling yet.

“You’ve gotta find yourself first,” sister Brie chipped in, to which Nikki concurred: “You do.”

Bella seems to be recuperating well after a rather tumultuous relationship with John Cena came to end in April of this year. The two had fixed on a marriage date for May, but they called off the wedding quietly at the beginning of 2018 before the former couple decided to get back together. As Hollywood Life reports, Nikki went so far as to have her bachelorette party in Paris, before deciding to call it quits for the final time with Cena.

Nikki Bella Says She Doesn't Talk to John Cena Anymore, 'I'm Doing Me' https://t.co/1TuRCAG8cI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2018

When asked if she had been in touch with Cena since their much-publicized breakup, Nikki said that both of them were happy to have time on their own.

“He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” Bella said.

“I slowly feel like I’m doing that. I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy and that’s what I want.”

She further admitted that although the post-split life was “scary” sometimes, she was glad that she was taking the time out to discover herself.

I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” Nikki told ET. “It is scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”

Finally, the WWE added that she was enjoying some of her latest entrepreneurial ventures, and was excited for her wrestling return, which is currently being shown on the eighth season of Total Divas.

“I’m really enjoying being an entrepreneur [and] I’m very excited for my comeback at WWE,” Nikki Bella said. “I just have this goal in my head of what I want to conquer as an independent woman and I’m going to get there.”

We would like to wish her all the best.