Brandi Glanville Weighs In On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Drama, Reacts To Coming Back To The Series

Brandi Glanville has been quite vocal about the rumored feud between Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars.

Brandi Glanville has yet to rejoin the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her exit years ago — but when it comes to the series’ drama, she’s doing her best to keep up with her co-stars. In fact, she’s sharing regular articles about the cast to Twitter and often includes her reaction to the ongoing rumors.

In one of her most recent posts to Twitter on September 23, Glanville shared an article about Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi throwing shade at one of their co-stars — who was reportedly refusing to come out of her dressing room and participate in a group shoot.

“Uh oh!” Glanville wrote.

As fans of the series have likely heard, Lisa Vanderpump was recently accused of being a diva on the set of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 photo shoot, where Rinna, Girardi, and a number of others — including Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp — were seen waiting to take photos with their co-star.

A few days prior, Glanville shared an article to Twitter about Vanderpump being on the outs with Kemsley and Mellencamp.

“Omg!” she said.

Although Vanderpump hasn’t exactly confirmed her feuds with her co-stars, she did react with a heart emoji after a fan on Twitter suggested Rinna and Girardi would face backlash if they dare come after the longtime reality star.

In addition to weighing in on the latest drama between her former co-stars, Glanville has also reacted to a potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after seeing that The Hills star Spencer Pratt wants her to come back.

“[I] still want [Brandi Glanville] back tho,” Pratt tweeted, with Glanville re-tweeting.

In August, Brandi Glanville spoke to fellow former Real Housewives star Kristen Taekman — of the New York iteration — about the cast members she’s still in touch with.

After claiming that she and Yolanda Hadid still talk, Glanville said, via Reality Tea, that she’s still close to Kim Richards. This news comes despite her longstanding feud with Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards.

“I don’t really talk to anyone else. Obviously LVP and I have our issues. I ran into Rinna and she’s fine. We’re always chatty,” Glanville explained.

“It’s a weird thing because when I left [the show], I felt relief. I was sad, but I woke up with a smile on my face,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year — but a premiere date has not yet been set.