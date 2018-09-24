Comerica Park Employee Caught On Video Allegedly Spitting On Pizza, Gets Arrested

The worker explained his actions by saying that he was having a "bad day."

A Comerica Park employee was caught on video allegedly spitting on a customer’s pizza, and he told a co-worker that he did so because he was having a “bad day.”

As The Detroit Free Press reports, Quinell May, 17, says that he witnessed another employee — later identified by WXYZ-TV in Detroit as Jaylon Kerley — allegedly spitting on a pizza after putting the sauce on it. May was aghast, and he whipped out his cell phone to record it.

“I asked him, ‘Are you serious about that? Like is he really gonna spit in a customer’s pizza?’ So I pulled out my phone to have proof, just in case he did it.”

May says that Kerley told him that he had done it in the past, too. May later posted the video to Instagram.

May said that Kerley told him that he did it because he was having a “bad day.” The bad day in question was Friday, September 21, when the Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals. The Royals wound up winning — perhaps that’s what Kerley was so upset about?

Regardless, May tried to find someone to report the incident to, and says that he had a surprisingly hard time finding a manager. When he finally did find a manager, he says, they “shut him down” and got angry at him for bringing it up.

Video shows Comerica Park employee spitting in customer's pizza https://t.co/BsTtCLizxm — detroit_tigers (@TigersMLive) September 24, 2018

Once video of the incident reached social media, however, Detroit Sportservice — the food company that runs the concessions at Comerica Park — issued a couple of statements.

First, the company assured readers that the employee in question had been terminated.

“Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests. The worker involved in this matter has been terminated.”

The company also noted that law enforcement has gotten involved.

“We have been told by police that the worker has been arrested and is in custody, pending charges.”

However, the Detroit Police did not return calls for comment about the supposed arrest. Spokeswoman Maria Miller said later that the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office is looking over the footage and considering criminal charges.

As it turns out, though, the alleged pizza spitter wasn’t the only person fired that day. May says that his superiors told him to remove the video from social media, and when he refused, he was canned, too.