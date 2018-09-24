New ‘Bumblebee’ Trailer Brings Back More Old-School Transformers: Shockwave, Soundwave, Optimus Prime [Video]

It finally looks like the hardcore fans of the "Transformers" are getting the movie they've always wanted.

On Monday morning, longtime fans of the Transformers were given a true treat even though they’ve long since thought the live-action movies had disappointed them one final time. This Christmas season, though, the franchise is going back in time with the Bumblebee movie and the newest trailer that dropped is giving hope to many. Not only was more of the story revealed, but so were old-school Soundwave, Shockwave, and Optimus Prime.

Fans had already seen Bumblebee as the Volkswagon Beetle from his original form seen in the comics and animated TV series. Starscream also showed up in the first trailer and looked like his old-school fighter jet self that fans of the Deception have always loved.

IGN revealed a new trailer (featured below) on Monday that may provide a bit more hope for those who hoped the Transformers franchise would be different.

In this new trailer, more of the tale is told between a young girl named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who finds a car but also finds a friend. Together, Charlie and Bumblebee set out on a journey that will change their lives and the possible fate of two planets.

The movie is looking better with each new trailer and image, but the focus of many fans is now with others they now know exist. Not only do Soundwave, Ravage, and Shockwave exist, but they’re also in their true 80’s forms.

Bumblebee trailer decoded: Shockwave, Soundwave, Optimus Prime and other '80s Transformers revealed https://t.co/FhPfgqTVCs — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 24, 2018

In the trailer, you can finally catch great glimpses of Shockwave (shown above) and leading a charge of Decepticons. Some fighter jets, possibly Starscream, are in the background and can be seen looking forward at their enemies.

There is also a quick shot of Optimus Prime in a hologram that appears in front of Bumblebee while he’s in the forest. Pausing it and taking a good look shows that Prime looks very much like the form he had back in the 80’s as well.

A few other Prime moments are in the trailer as well and of course, Peter Cullen is returning to voice him.

The new trailer for Bumblebee looks good and shows John Cena in a role that is unlike his WWE persona, and it’s more of a bad guy. That’s all good, but the best part is around the 1:38 mark where Soundwave makes his first appearance and he looks incredible.

Soundwave is shown in robot form, but it is clear that he could turn into a boombox/radio which is evident by his appearance. He even has a mini-cassette tape jump out of his chest and transform as well, and it’s just glorious.

On December 21, 2018, Bumblebee will hit theaters and it is a movie that may be able to rejuvenate the Transformers franchise. Going back in time is a great way to introduce a new generation to the origins of these amazing robots, and it can work if done in the right fashion. Giving old-school fans the 80’s versions of Starscream, Soundwave, Optimus Prime, Ravage, Shockwave, and others will also help in getting an older generation what they’ve always wanted.