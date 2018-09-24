‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gets Advice From Failed Bachelors Nick Viall And Ben Higgins

The former NFL player struck out twice with realty TV reality love. Now he's getting some tips from the pros.

Colton Underwood is getting advice as he embarks on his journey as The Bachelor, but he may not want to take it. The Bachelor star, who is looking for a wife on the 23rd season of the ABC dating show, already had his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette. Underwood then went on to do the heart breaking on Bachelor in Paradise, when he broke things off with short-time girlfriend Tia Booth. Now, Colton Underwood is getting some tips from past Bachelor stars, both of whom ended their seasons with engagements that were broken off.

The odds are not in Colton Underwood’s favor as he sets off on his love journey. The first 22 seasons of The Bachelor have only produced one marriage between a leading man and his final pick. But that’s not stopping Bachelor Nation veterans Nick Viall and Ben Higgins from giving Underwood some advice.

Nick Viall told E! News that while Underwood may be doing the show for the “right reasons,” he needs to keep his floundering feelings in check.

“He needs to be decisive. Colton is an aware person. He wears his heart on his sleeve. The difficult thing about being the Bachelor is making people feel bad when you break up with them. But you can sometimes make them feel worse by not being forthcoming with your feelings. He’s got to follow his heart.”

Ben Higgins’ advice was more about how Underwood, a 26-year-old virgin, needs to keep growing.

“Keep feeling it, keep exploring, keep growing,” he said.

After competing on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, Ben Higgins starred as The Bachelor season 20, where he proposed to winner Lauren Bushnell. The couple split after one year and Higgins went on to look for love on The Bachelor Winter Games.

Nick Viall has an even more extensive Bachelor Nation resume. After competing on season 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette(and landing as rejected runner-up both times!) he went on to find more hookups on season three of Bachelor in Paradise before he landed the starring role as The Bachelor season 21. Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi and they split soon after.

Of course, if Colton Underwood isn’t feeling Nick Viall and Ben Higgins’ advice, perhaps he can turn to their former Bachelorette girlfriend, Kaitlyn Bristowe. The ABC reality star, who ended her season with an engagement to Shawn Booth, recently told Us Weekly that Colton needs to figure out what he’s looking for.

“I think he’s the kind of guy that keeps thinking he’s supposed to be this certain guy and he’s supposed to go for this kind of girl and he’s supposed to do this because he was an athlete,” Bristowe told Us. “And I think he should just learn how to follow his heart a little better because I think it hasn’t led him in the right direction before. [He should] just trust his gut and trust his heart.”

The Bachelor season 23 premieres in January on ABC.