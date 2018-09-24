Asia Argento Angry At Anthony Bourdain For ‘Abandoning’ Her

Asia Argento revealed in a new interview that she was “angry” at her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain after the television host took his own life in June.

In an interview with Daily Mail TV, as reported by People Magazine, Argento admitted tearfully that she felt angry after learning Bourdain had been found dead.

“I was angry [at him], yes, for abandoning me, my kids,” she explained.

“But now it’s been replaced just by this loss, this hole, that cannot be filled by anything.”

Argento also noted, as reported by People Magazine, that the feelings of anger “kept me alive, because otherwise, this desperation has no end.”

The couple began dating after meeting during the filming of Bourdain’s Emmy-award winning CNN show Parts Unknown in 2016.

Argento, 43, had been the 62-year-old’s lover for two years.

She spoke out on the eve of CNN broadcast of the first of the final five episodes of Bourdain’s Parts Unknown in which he traveled to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

During the closing credits of the first episode, Bourdain spoke of his journey from line chef to an acclaimed author and journalist.

“I f***ing pinch myself because I cannot f***ing believe that I get to do this or see this, ever, or that I ever would,” Bourdain said during the episode. “Because at 44 years old, dunking fries, I knew with absolute certainty that I would never, ever see Rome much less this.”

The interview is Argento’s first not just since Bourdain’s death, but since she was hit by allegations of sexually assaulting former child actor Jimmy Bennett.

In August, Argento was accused of sexually assaulting Bennett, now 22, in a California hotel room two months after he turned 17, reported People.

Argento denied she ever had a sexual relationship with Bennett in response to a New York Times report published on August 20 which noted that the Italian actress was accused of sexual misconduct and her accuser was paid off to stay quiet regarding his charges.

In a story posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Argento penned a statement to journalist Yashar Ali claiming that the allegations against her were false and that in fact, it was her late boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain who paid Bennett off.

In her statement, Argento claims the assault never happened. However, she did say a payment was made to Bennett by Bourdain, so Bennett would stop harassing the couple.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false,” she said in a statement obtained by journalist Yashar Ali.

Argento will address the nature of her relationship with Bennett, the payment and her fractured relationship with former pal, #MeToo activist Rose McGowan on Daily Mail TV on September 25.