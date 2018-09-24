Celine Dion Announces That Las Vegas Residency At Caesar’s Palace Will End In June 2019

It’s the end of an era for Celine Dion.

Earlier today, the superstar announced on Facebook that she would be ending her current residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas next year on June 8. Dion began her wildly popular Vegas residency in 2011 and it has consistently been one of the most popular shows in Sin City ever since she took the stage.

In her statement, Celine said that she has mixed emotions on her highly-touted residency ending.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

Currently, tickets for the remaining shows are on sale on the singer’s website. According to the calendar, Celine will resume shows at Caesars Palace on October 30 and will play a few shows every month, aside from April, until the production comes to a close. Celine’s rep did not reply to multiple outlets who asked for further comments and it is unclear if Dion will stay in Vegas and move to another venue, take time off, or tour instead.

So far, Celine’s Facebook post has earned her a ton of attention with over 2,600 likes, 500-plus comments, and 500-plus shares. Many fans were quick to chime in that they will miss Celine in Las Vegas while countless others asked the singer what the next step in her career is.

“Wonder what the plan will be after Vegas? Maybe a few tours.”

“We gotta go to Vegas before June,” one more commented.

“Will you do a US tour again,” another asked.

The 50-year-old shared the same post on her Instagram page and that also earned her a lot of traffic. In less than an hour of the post, Dion has received over 10,000 likes and 500 comments. And while fans do not know exactly what is next for Celine as far as performances go, she did share on Instagram that she has been in the studio working on new music.

A photo from four days ago shows the songstress sitting in front of the microphone in a recording studio. The mother of three looks casual in a pair of shiny red pants as well as a black graphic tee. She also appears to be rocking a new hairdo with bangs.

It will be interesting to see if Dion takes residency somewhere else after Caesar’s Palace!