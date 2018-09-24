Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Video Of Mac Miller’s Pet Dog As She Continues To Mourn His Death

Ariana Grande shared a video on her Instagram page of her cuddling to what seemed to be Myron, the dog who used to belong to her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller.

The adorable snippet posted on September 24, the first day of fall, featured the caption, “all the kisses. happy fall.”

According to the Daily Mail, the singer was also spotted out and about in New York City with Myron and the apple of her eye, Toulouse.

When Ariana and Mac were together, Myron often made appearances on both of their social media pages. But in April 2018, a couple of weeks before they announced their split, the star reportedly brought the pup to NYC with her. Apart from Myron and Toulouse, Ariana, 25, has another eight rescue dogs.

Fans of the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress have taken to Twitter to applaud the fact that she is looking after Mac’s furry friend despite the fact they broke up, with one even saying, “[A]riana [G]rande is looking after [M]ac [M]iller’s dog and I’m crying again.”

For the most part, the singer has been staying away from the spotlight ever since the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick).

@ArianaGrande taking care of mac millers dog is truely the most beautiful thing ever. pic.twitter.com/hUaYkzU4gI — Shantilyヅ???? (@mysweetener) September 23, 2018

Mac died at the young age of 26 from a reported drug overdose at his house in Los Angeles on September 7. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana told her Twitter fans recently that “everything will be okay” as she continues to cope with his untimely death.

The couple had been together since 2016, but broke up in May this year, just a few weeks before her whirlwind engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Fans had been worried for her as she hasn’t kept in touch with her devoted followers as she usually does, and it wasn’t until last week that Ariana was seen out in public when she went for a stroll with Pete.

Her team also released an official statement following Mac’s death, saying she “thanks her fans for understanding” her absence.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline,” the statement said.

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

The rapper’s passing comes just weeks after she revealed she has suffered from PTSD and anxiety as a result of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that happened during her concert on May 22, 2017, which claimed the lives of 20 people.

According to E! Entertainment, Ariana’s fiancé Pete has been a “huge support” during this difficult time in her life.