Nicki Minaj & Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Hooking Up In Dubai, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Minaj told Ellen DeGeneres that she had been seeing a "newer boy" over the last couple of weeks.

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton are reported to have hooked up in Dubai, according to Hollywood Life.

Minaj, who confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been seeing a “newer boy” over the last couple of weeks, was caught on camera with the Formula One racer in Dubai by The Shade Room. In the clip, which has been uploaded on Instagram, Minaj and Hamilton can be seen exiting an elevator together, and while that in itself is not conclusive proof that the two might actually be dating, whispers in the rumor mill suggest that more is going on between the two than meets the eye.

The rapper also uploaded a short clip on her Instagram page, where she is donning the same outfit as the elevator video, while Lewis can be seen in a mirror’s reflection in the background.

There had been suggestions before the Dubai video emerged that something might be brewing up between Nicki and Lewis. The rumor mill first went into overdrive earlier this month, when Nicki attended Hamilton’s NYFW Tommy Hilfiger show and posed with him for photographs. Later, the pair could be seen heading out for the after-party together.

For the meticulously curious, there was yet another suggestion that Nicki and Lewis might be dating when the latter liked a sexy snap the rapper uploaded on Instagram. Although the post has since been deleted, Lewis was reported to have commented, “Oh hey,” with two emojis.

The paparazzi spotting the two together in Dubai gives further wind to rumors that Nicki Minaj might have been referring to Lewis Hamiton when she appeared on Ellen’s show. During an interview last month, Minaj confessed to Ellen that she had been seeing a “new boy,” but things had fallen “back a bit.”

Then, in the same breath, she also added that there was an even “newer boy,” leading many to believe that she was actually referring to Hamilton.

But all the dating rumors between Minaj and Hamilton should still be taken with a pinch of salt, not least because the rapper confessed that she had just been “chilling” lately and was happy to be “single”.

It has been a month since she said that, however, and her being spotted in Dubai with Lewis so soon after they were seen together may be enough proof for some to conclude that Hamilton might be the mystery man Nicki had been referring to.