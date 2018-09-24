Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie Won’t Be Hearing Anything More About Those Gay Rumors From Vicki Gunvalson

What did Vicki Gunvalson promise Tamra Judge?

Vicki Gunvalson is keeping her mouth shut when it comes to gay rumors plaguing the casts of the many Real Housewives shows.

While chatting with Ashley Darby during a special edition of Housewife to Housewife, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was faced with the subject of rumors regarding Darby’s husband, Michael, and quickly made it clear that she would not be making any comments about his sexuality.

“Doesn’t that happen on every show?” the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member asked Gunvalson, according to a September 24 report from The Daily Dish.

“I don’t know. I am not even going there,” Gunvalson replied.

As for why Gunvalson was unwilling to open up about the matter, she told Darby that she was unwilling to speak about the topic because of a promise she made to Tamra Judge.

“I promised Tamra [Judge]. I love you, Tamra,” she shared. “I am not ever talking about that ever again for the rest of my life, ever, about rumors. Rumors are just rumors.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Gunvalson and Judge had a major falling out years ago after Gunvalson addressed rumors of Eddie being gay on the show. Then, at the end of the series’ 12th season, the women reconciled and have been repairing the past damage done to their friendship ever since.

While Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s relationship seemed to be over after Gunvalson was accused of spreading rumors suggesting Eddie Judge was gay, the ladies appear to be in a great place today and, as readers can see in the post above, Gunvalson recently shared a sweet birthday message to Judge on her Instagram page.

In July, Gunvalson opened up about her reconciled friendship with Judge, telling TooFab she was cautious about their relationship.

“I’m very cautious,” she explained. “Once you’ve been so hurt by each other, there’s only one way to go back into it — to be cautious, to be guarded and really to have learned from our mistakes that we both did. I’ll own mine, and she owned hers, and I think it was easier now being cautious, because if we went all in and just became completely transparent again and not be careful of the words we choose, we would’ve fallen right back into that same pattern.”

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.