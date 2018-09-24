Khloe Kardashian Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photo Of Herself With Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian may be missing her baby bump. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share a sweet throwback photo of her bare bump alongside Kylie Jenner.

According to a Sept. 24 report by E! News, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her baby daughter, True Thompson, five months ago. However, she may already miss her pregnancy days. On Sunday, the reality star posted a photo of herself with her sister Kylie Jenner as they both showed off their bare bumps for the camera.

In the stunning black and white photograph, Khloe and Kylie are both blonde, and they are both wearing black pants and black crop tops that show off their pregnant bellies. Kardashian has her hands placed on Jenner’s bump in the picture as Kylie rests her hands over top of her older sister’s.

Of course, the photo was never made public during Kylie’s pregnancy as Jenner did not confirm the big baby news until after her daughter, Stormi Webster, had already been born.

After Kylie announced the birth of her baby girl, Khloe posted a different photo of her and her little sister wearing matching outfits and showing off their bare baby bumps. She also penned a sweet note to her via social media that revealed just how special it was that she and her youngest sister got to share their pregnancy journeys together.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. love big mama.”

As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, Kim Kardashian was also expecting a baby via surrogate during the same time. Kim’s daughter, Chicago, was born in January, and was quickly followed by Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi, in February. In April, Khloe Kardashian welcomed little True, completing the little group the moms call their “triplets” on social media.

Recently, Kylie Jenner talked about how special it has been for her daughter to spend time with all of her cousins.

“I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe’s back and we’re hanging out with all the babies. All the kids want to hang out. It’s just a whole different experience now. It’s so much fun,” Kylie stated back in July.