‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ To Launch With Just Seven New Maps [Rumor]

'Black Ops 4' might not have enough launch day content to keep fans satisfied.

CallOf Duty: Black Ops 4 may release with as few as seven new maps, according to reports Monday.

The latest installment in the Call of Duty series will feature around 11 maps in total when it launches in October, according to a report by MP1st. However, around a third of those maps will likely be remakes from previous iterations of the series, “which leaves us with seven brand-new maps to play on.”

“Remember when past Call of Duty games released with 15+ maps at launch without any Season Pass needed? It’s unfortunate that it seems we’re not going to see that anytime soon again,” they noted.

Neither developer Treyarch nor publisher Activision has confirmed the rumor, though Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar has hinted MP1st’s numbers might be about right.

During an interview with Game Informer last week, Vonderhaar was directly questioned on the number of maps the game will launch with. Without giving an exact number, Vonderhaar said, “you guys know.” He stated the map count is already public knowledge.

For the record, MP1st listed the publicly-announced maps as the following:

Remade Maps

Firing Range

Jungle

Slums

Summit

New Maps

Arsenal

Contraband

Frequency

Gridlock

Hacienda

Payload

Sea Side

The 12th map, Nuketown is set to arrive shortly after launch, and Treyarch has made no secret of its plans to release a slew of post-launch content. Earlier this year, the developer vowed to churn out more free content for Black Ops 4 than any previous Call of Duty title.

Here’s just a sampling of what post launch Black Ops 4 content is in store: ▪️Nuketown in November

▪️Specialists: several new characters coming inDecember

▪️Blackout: map updates, expansions and new modes

▪️Events: Seasonal, weekly, and time-limited#BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/EA7lavkpYI — Black Ops 4 (@BlackOps4INTEL) September 20, 2018

“Treyarch reiterated that the studio is 100 percent committed to supporting the Black Ops community for the long haul,” the game developer said in a statement last week.

Treyarch stated it’s already planning to release a new playable specialist character in December and hinted its new Blackout mode will “evolve” post-launch.

“Be on the lookout for map updates, expansions and new Blackout modes,” the game developer stated.

Blackout is a battle royale-style game mode in the vein of Fortnite and PUBG. The mode will be available on a sprawling, semi-open world map around 1,500 times larger than Nuketown. Treyarch has previously stated the map will be packed with vehicles, not to mention a few tie-ins to the wildly popular Zombies mode of earlier titles. According to Polygon, characters like Jason Hudson, Alex Mason, Viktor Reznov, and Raul Menendez might return to the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to release on October 12. It’ll be available on Xbox One, Windows, and PS4.