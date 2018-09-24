‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Photo

The View host Meghan McCain remains on leave from the panel of the hit ABC talk series as she mourns the death of her father, Senator John McCain, who passed away of brain cancer on August 25.

She continues to post on social media, allowing her fans a personal look at the love she shared for her late father.

McCain shared a screenshot of an old telephone conversation that she had with her father to Instagram. The conversation, according to the photo, lasted almost an hour.

McCain shared in the caption that the chat was “from one of our Sunday calls.”

The 33-year-old View co-host also cited a quote from C.L. Lewis’s A Grief Observed, writing, “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”

McCain’s close friend, the CNN host S.E. Cupp, noted during an appearance on Bravo’s appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that her friend is “still working through [her father’s death].”

“It’s been really hard on her,” Cupp said, according to People Magazine.

“She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” Cupp, 39, told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all.”

McCain paid a special tribute to her father on social media after his passing.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me in my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me and I loved him. He taught me how to live,” she posted.

McCain also spoke of her father at his service, which was attended by Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Clinton.

President Donald Trump was not invited by the McCain family to the memorial service.

Fans continued to relay their sympathies to the talk show host in the post’s comments section.

“God Bless You girl. I lost my Dad last year and immediately choke up for you. There is nothing like your Dad. Many Blessings to you and your family,” noted an Instagram user.

Another fan of McCain remarked, “Joe Biden’s words keep playing in my head. One day you will think of your Dad and a smile will come before a tear. You can’t believe that day will come, but trust me it will.”

ABC has not yet announced Meghan McCain will return to The View. Her return date is undetermined.