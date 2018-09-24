Khloe Kardashian Posts Busty Photo On Instagram Wearing Cleavage-Baring Denim Top

Socialite Khloe Kardashian recently posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram page wearing a cleavage-baring denim top and jeans paired with sexy stiletto heels. She is sitting on a gray couch in a modern living room complete with white shag rug, coffee table, and two potted plants.

In the first photo, Kardashian shows off her tanned and smooth upper body in the denim button-up crop top that pushes up her breasts. She paired the top with light-wash jeans and giant hoop earrings. Her high heels are also light-blue and blend in with her denim outfit. The television personality completed her look with glossy lips and her long, straight blonde-highlighted hair pulled up in a half-do. She has one elbow propped up on her knee and her head cocked to the side as she gazes towards the camera.

The second photo is a close-up of Kardashian’s face in the same position as the first photo. Fans get an even more-detailed view of her smooth, bronzed skin and eyes popping with black eyeliner and mascara. In the third photo, the camera pans back out to show the entire scene again, similar to the first photo, except that this time, Kardashian has her head turned to the side and her hair fanned out as she plays with it. The photo highlights her large gold hoop earrings.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Denim on Denim + hoops (of course),” and the outfit prompted fans to believe she was modeling her own fashion line, Good American, which sells “denim, bodysuits, and activewear in a full and inclusive size range,” according to the website. Her fans loved the photo, leaving comments such as “hot,” “gorgeous,” and “stunning.” Many left fire and heart emojis in addition to their comments.

One fan wrote, “My goodness why are you so gorgeous,” while another left a very touching comment, saying “You’re actually my idol. you inspire me to live my life how I want‼️ thank you for being you, also True is toooooo freaking cute.”

The third youngest sister in the Kardashian/Jenner family recently announced that she will be moving back to Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the start of the upcoming NBA season, the Inquisitr reported.

A source revealed the news, stating that “Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer.”