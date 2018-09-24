Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Their Tiny Waists During Girls Night Out

Kim Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were dressed to impress on Sunday night as they attended Jay Z and Beyonce’s concert.

According to a Sept. 24 report by Daily Mail, both Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their killer curves, and tiny waists as they rolled in to the event.

Kim wore an all-pink ensemble. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a low cut light pink tank top, which showcased her ample cleavage. She donned tight pink pants that showed off her hourglass figure as she carried a white handbag. She also wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in loose waves. She completed the look with strappy heels.

Kourtney also matched her outfit, wearing an all-black look. The oldest Kardashian sister rocked a tiny black crop top paired with black spandex shorts. She donned an oversize black blazer over top, and carried a furry black bag. She wore black heels, and styled her dark, straight hair parted down the middle.

Kourtney and Kim were also joined by their good friend, Larsa Pippen, who wore thigh-high black boots, daisy dukes, a denim jacket, and a revealing black spaghetti strap tank top as she carried a black leather handbag.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian may have needed to have a girls night with Kourtney Karadshian and company after a stressful week with her husband, Kanye West.

The rapper took to Instagram in a series of videos last week to call out fellow rapper, Drake, as well as Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford, for recent comments they’ve made about Kardashian.

The videos were posted just days after Kanye announced to his fans that he would be moving back to his hometown of Chicago, and “never” leaving the Windy City again.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kanye West’s behavior is beginning to exhaust Kim Kardashian.

“He’s moving to Chicago. No, he’s working on new music. No, he’s doing some sort of memorial to his mom. He’s focusing on Kim and the kids. He’s withdrawing. He wants to be social. It never stops. He’s not focused right now… It seems that this started with his dad’s diagnosis, I don’t know for sure, but it’s definitely becoming more frequent,” an insider said of West’s ever-changing priorities.

However, the source reveals that no matter what happens, or what Kanye West says or does, Kim Kardashian will always support him. “They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another,” the insider dished.