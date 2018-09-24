Millie Bobby Brown Raps Cardi B’s Verse Of ‘Girls Like You’ With Maroon 5 In Nashville

Is there anything that Millie Bobby Brown can’t do?

At just 14-years-old the multi-talented actress just proved not only can she act well, she can also rap really well too. On her highly-followed Instagram page, Brown shared with her fans a clip of herself at a Maroon 5 concert in Nashville, Tennessee. Since Cardi B herself couldn’t be there to sing her part in the hit song “Girls Like You,” the actress took the stage to rap Cardi’s part alongside Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The actress also appears in the music video for the hit song.

In the post, Millie shared two clips of herself on stage singing. She looked the part of a pop star, dress in oversized pink capri pants along with a black t-shirt and a jean jacket on top. Just like her look in the music video, the 14-year-old wore her hair up in pigtail buns and also rocked a pair of shades, even though the concert was indoors.

The video post has already earned the Stranger Things star a ton of attention with over 1.3 million likes in addition to 14,000 comments within just nine hours of the post going live. Some fans chimed in to gush over how amazing she sounded while countless others just told Millie that they’re huge fans of hers.

“I got literal chills that was amazing!!!”

“Why is this child so iconic omg,” another wrote.

“This is my fav thing everrrr,” one more gushed.

Most recently, Millie had fans talking about her relationship with Drake. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Millie confessed that she and Drake are really good friends, despite their age difference. While Millie is just 14-years-old, Drake is 31-years-old but the Stranger Things actress said that they “text all the time” and that Drake even gives her advice on boys.

During the interview, she claimed that just “the other day,” her and the rapper exchanged “I miss you” texts. But the actress received a lot of backlash for dishing on her relationship with Drake, with many people calling the relationship “inappropriate” due to the age difference.

But after receiving a ton of backlash, Millie took to her Instagram account to slam the haters who criticized her relationship.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she said on her Instagram story. “U guys are weird… For real.”

“Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships…jeez.”

Stranger Things is expected to return back to Netflix in early 2019.