‘RHOC’ Cast Member Shannon Beador Enjoys Girls Day Amid Rumors Of A Split From Boyfriend Scot Matteson

Is Shannon Beador currently single?

Shannon Beador is facing rumors of a possible split from boyfriend Scot Matteson after failing to include him in any of her latest posts on Instagram.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member continue to wonder what’s going on between Beador and Matteson, Beador seemingly fueled reports of a breakup when she shared an image of herself and a few friends enjoying a girls day on Saturday, September 22.

“Four girls and a scooter at the @usc_athletics Trojan game!” Beador wrote in the image’s caption, also adding the hash tag, “#FightOn.”

While Beador has been quite active on social media in recent weeks, she has not shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Matteson since August 9, which many have taken as a sign that they are no longer a couple.

Over the summer, around the time of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premiere in July, Beador went public with Matteson and shared a number of photos of the two of them on her Instagram page. Then, at some point last month, she stopped doing so and fans have been left wondering what happened between them — if anything.

Beador’s relationship with Matteson began after a brief relationship with a man named Alex came to an end.

Shannon Beador opened up about her dating life during an interview with Bravo in August.

“I’ve been on a few dates,” she claimed at the time, not mentioning her relationship with Scot Matteson.

Beador then opened up about the moments leading up to her return too the world of dating.

“I didn’t really… I stayed home for about six months,” she explained. “I never even went out to dinner just to get through it all and then I was ready to go out and have fun. So, I’m having fun right now. That’s what’s important.”

At the end of last year, as the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end, Beador and her husband of 17-years, David Beador, parted ways and embarked on what has turned out to be a messy split.

As for David’s love life, he appears to be quite happy as he continues to enjoy his romance with the Newport-based mother of two Lesley Cook.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.