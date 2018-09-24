Gisele Bundchen Sports A Bikini Top & Short Shorts For Nature Post

Gisele showed off some skin in a skimpy outfit on Instagram.

Gisele Bundchen is showing off some skin as she celebrates nature. The stunning supermodel donned a light green bikini top and high-waisted short shorts as she shared an inspiring post while posing in front of a stunning waterfall in a new photo shared with her fans via her official Instagram account.

The photo shoot photo shared by the Victoria’s Secret model on September 24 showed her kneeling down in her bikini top and matching bottoms as she put her hands in the air while showing off her toned body, including her slim middle and long legs. Gisele also let her long hair flow down her back for the photo.

Bundchen posed in front of a lake, complete with a waterfall and a rainbow, in the upload, while she also shared a few inspiring words about nature in both English and her native language, Portuguese.

“Nature is a part of us and when we are more connected with it, we are more connected with ourselves,” Gisele told her more than 14 million followers on the social media site in her latest post. The star – who’s originally from Brazil – also added a green leaf, a prayer, and a sparkle emoji to her caption as she expressed her love for all things natural.

The stunning natural snap inspired a number of responses from her fans.

One fan said, “Wow! Absolutely stunning” with an emoji with hearts for eyes and a praying emoji, as a second wrote online that they thought Gisele looked like a “Goddess” with two eye heart emojis.

Bundchen, who married football player Tom Brady back in 2009, has been very open about her passion for nature and the environment in the past and is a Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme.

Speaking to Vogue France in an interview last year, Bundchen opened up about her tips to being more eco-friendly where she revealed how being better in tune with nature has helped her.

“I started by stopping smoking and I felt better immediately. Then I progressively changed my eating habits and each time I felt good so I continued,” Gisele explained of how she kick-started her dedication to living a more natural and healthy lifestyle.

“I like the idea that your body is a temple and that you have to love it and feed it well so that you feel better about yourself,” she added.

Gisele also explained how meditating has helped her to be and feel healthier.

“Meditation helps me at every moment in my life, to stay grounded and keep a clear mind,” the model explained, adding that she uses nature as a stress reliever. “I know that I can always concentrate on my breathing to bring me back to the present and to calm myself.”

