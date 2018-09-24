‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Weighs In On Show Spinoff Rumors

The CBS hit will end with Season 12.

One of the stars of the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory has weighed in on rumors that the show, which will conclude after Season 12, may not be “over” and fans of the series just might have more to look forward to.

Extra TV reported that Kaley Cuoco revealed she was “heartbroken” over the end of the iconic series.

“I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years,” she remarked.

Cuoco also noted that she was tearful upon finding out the news that the series would end at the conclusion of its 12th season.

“I was bad, but everyone was crying,” she said, admitting that the announcement came as such a surprise to the cast and crew that everyone was hopeful the producers were playing a joke on them.

Extra reported that rumors have swirled that there could be a potential spin-off in the works, continuing the storylines of some of the characters, with Cuoco potentially interested.

Cuoco remarked that although she hasn’t heard anything concrete about the possibility of a spinoff, she suggested that she would definitely work with the show’s co-creator, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre again.

“If he called me and said ‘let’s do something’ tomorrow, I would,” Cuoco admitted.

The newlywed, who married Karl Cook in June of this year, also said she is healed after having to endure shoulder surgery on her honeymoon.

CNN reported that the actress had surgery just five days after her wedding to Cook, a professional equestrian.

Series showrunner Steve Holland remarked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he just wants fans to be pleased with the way the series ends and hopes it provides closure for them regarding the fate of their favorite characters.

“One of the things I love about this show is that it’s a happy and positive show about people who love each other. I don’t think it would feel right to have a bummer ending to the show, it just wouldn’t feel in tone,” he explained to ET.

“We certainly don’t want season 12 to just be a parade of guest stars past, but there are certain people who have been such an important part of the show through its history that we would love to have them back on before it’s all over,” Holland noted.

The Big Bang Theory premieres its final season tonight, September 24, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.