Kim Kardashian Bumps Into Kylie Jenner’s Ex, Tyga, During Jay Z & Beyonce Concert

Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, had a bit of an awkward run-in with Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, during a Jay Z and Beyonce concert on Sunday night.

According to a Sept. 24 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner handled the situation like pros as they smiled and exchanged words with Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner for over 2 years, bumped into the reality stars while enjoying the show.

Kim and Kris beamed smiles at Tyga as the three caught up together. However, things have changed a lot for the family following Kylie and Tyga’s relationship.

Kylie and Tyga’s romance started off a bit scandalous as the makeup mogul was linked to the rapper when she was just 17-years-old. In addition, Tyga is the father of a child with Blac Chyna, who was a Kardashian family friend at the time.

During the Kylie and Tyga’s relationship, Chyna began dating Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and the two welcomed a little girl named Dream together.

Rob and Chyna split, as did Kylie and Tyga. Jenner quickly began dating rapper Travis Scott, and soon after got pregnant with his child. There were rumors circulating that Tyga believed the baby may have been his at one point, but those seemed to have died down now that the baby, a little girl named Stormi Webster, is inching closer to her first birthday.

In addition, Tyga recently opened up about Kylie Jenner during an interview with Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, and took credit for a lot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s success, which may have caused some awkwardness between him, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner during their run-in.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyga claimed that his relationship with Jenner helped her gain a bigger fan base, which in turned helped her become more successful.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this.’ You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture,” Tyga said of how his influence helped Kylie succeed.

Tyga even hinted that he helped Kylie Jenner with her cosmetic line, which has earned her a ton of money, and pushed her up to near billionaire status.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff,” the rapper previously stated.