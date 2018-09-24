‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets Bad News About Tate, Jen Drops A Bomb On Eric

Days of our Lives spoilers to kick off the week reveal that there will be a lot of shocking news told in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) get upsetting news about his young son, Tate. As many fans will remember, Tate is off living in California with his mother, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). However, it looks like something will go wrong.

Anything could happen to little Tate, and because Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is on the loose, Brady may be on edge. As many viewers will remember, Kristen stole Tate from his mother’s womb and carried him as her own child. She then gave birth to the little boy and began to raise him before either Brady or Theresa knew what was going on.

However, Brady and Theresa eventually found Tate, who was being called Christopher, living with Kristen. They took their baby boy home and have been raising him ever since. After a recent nasty custody agreement, Tate went to live across the country with Theresa, leaving an emptiness in Brady’s heart.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will finally watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) learns the truth about Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Viewers will remember that Nicole was in love with Brady before realizing her feelings for Eric. The two decided to be together, but Brady wasn’t having that.

Brady then blackmailed Nicole using evidence he had against her which proved that she killed Deimos Kiriakis and forced her to break Eric’s heart and leave town.

Brady later told his current girlfriend Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) the truth, who spilled the beans to Eric’s fiancé, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Jen will finally tell Eric the truth and he will be stunned.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be forced to wiggle his way out of a sticky situation. Ever since John concocted a plan to switch Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) with Hattie Adams, things have been stressful. John, Roman, and Kayla are now living a life and trying to pass Hattie off as Marlena but things aren’t going as planned, and Hattie’s being difficult.

Days of our Lives fans will also see Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) voice his concerns about his mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). The two police officers are suspicious of Hope, who may have framed Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and will decide to take action based on those suspicions.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.