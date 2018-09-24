Kris Jenner Confesses That Keeping Kylie’s Pregnancy A Secret Gave Her Anxiety

Keeping daughter Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy a secret wasn’t exactly a fun task for momager Kris Jenner.

As fans of the famous reality TV family know, Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps until after her daughter, Stormi, was born. Though there were rumors about the pregnancy swirling, the 21-year-old felt that it would be better to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye. And while her famous family supported her decision to keep things under wraps, it was still a stressful time, especially for Kris Jenner.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family weighed in on Kylie’s pregnancy, according to People.

“That was a lot of anxiety for me. People were saying, ‘We’re going to post, we’re going to announce,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her,” Kris said.

And while Kim Kardashian also agreed with her mother, applauding Kylie’s choice to keep the pregnancy top secret, even though it was stressful, she said that she was glad that Kylie got to share her announcement with the world the way that she wanted to.

“Totally. Everyone was just like, ‘Okay, we get it. We get why you kept it private.’ … Kylie’s always wanted to be a mom, so this is really exciting for her,” Kim told the camera. “She just didn’t want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I’m really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way.”

On the most recent episode of the show, it was also revealed that Jenner only chose a select few members of her squad to be present in the delivery room at the time of her daughter’s birth. In addition to Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, Kylie just asked her mother and sister Khloe Kardashian, who was also pregnant at the time, to be in the delivery room with her. The lip kit mogul decided not to include sisters Kendall, Kim, and Kourtney.

But Kourtney said in the episode that she wasn’t offended that she was not asked to be in the delivery room because she didn’t want to ruin Kylie’s top secret pregnancy.

“Kylie is about to have her baby and it’s pretty crazy that it really hasn’t been confirmed,” Kourtney confessed on film. “So I don’t want to be the one with the info, or getting blamed for someone finding out the secret.”

New episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians air Sundays on E!