‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of October 1: Brooke Confronts Judge, Bill & Katie Unite For Will

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 1 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make a startling discovery which may signal trouble for her marriage. Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) will need to unite for the sake of Will, while The TV Watercooler states that Sally (Courtney Hope) has a reason to celebrate. Emma (Nia Sioux) will doubt herself again next week on B&B.

Xander (Adain Bradley) has proven to be a man with many needs, and it seems as if his girlfriend Emma is just not ready to fulfill them. BB viewers saw how he tried to romance his woman in a private cabana at the Bikini Bar recently. The two started making out but when Xander started kissing her neck, Emma hit the brakes. She told him that although she was attracted to him, she felt that it was too soon to have sex.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes), on the other hand, feels no such compulsion. She told and showed Xander that she wouldn’t mind stepping in and satisfying him. Things got heated between the two, until Xander came to his senses and remembered he had a girlfriend. He left Zoe high and dry and literally fled temptation.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Emma will find Xander and Zoe together after their first photo shoot. The young intern will fight feelings of jealousy and insecurity as her boyfriend is now a model on the Intimates line and will now be working closely with his ex-girlfriend.

In the meantime, Sally has found a reason to celebrate. BB spoilers tease that she will celebrate her first photo shoot. The newly-appointed Intimates designer will congratulate herself on always having a back-up plan.

The judge will make a ruling on Monday, October 1. It seems as if Katie and Bill will need to unite to tell Will what the court decided. It seems as if they realize that at the end of the day, they are still the only parents Will has and that they need to protect his best interests.

It seems as if the cat is out of the bag and Brooke knows that something fishy went down with Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Brooke will confront the judge. It seems as if it’s only a matter of time before Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is affected as Ridge’s deception comes to light. Tune in to the latest Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.