Justin Timberlake & Shawn Mendes Perform Together At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Justin and Shawn gave fans a surprise collaboration in Las Vegas.

Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes made the ultimate heartthrob duo when they teamed up for an epic performance as part of iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. Per E! News, the duo joined forces on stage on September 22 during the show for a very special collaboration of one of Justin’s biggest hits.

The twosome joined forces at the musical festival to perform Timberlake’s 2006 single “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” which understandably had the crowd – and the thousands of fans who tuned in to the live stream of the concert – totally freaking out.

But it sounds like it wasn’t just the crowd who got pretty excited.

Before bringing him out on stage, Justin gushed about Shawn to the audience by admitting that he’s a “huge fan of this guy” while also referring to Mendes as being “one of the coolest cats I’ve met.”

He also added before Shawn walked out during his set that the moment was extra special and pretty rare, stating, “I wanna do something special. I’ve never done this before so we’ll see how it goes.”

Timberlake later posted footage of their live duet on Instagram, sharing the clip with his more than 51 million followers with the caption, “Last night @iheartfestival.”

But that certainly wasn’t the only love the two gave to one another across social media amid their live duet.

Sharing a photo from backstage just minutes before they surprised the crowd with a collaboration, Justin told his Instagram fans that he was “About to bring this guy on stage…”

Shawn then shared a photo from the moment the duo collaborated on stage on his own Instagram account, where he was full of praise for the “Sexy Back” singer.

The picture uploaded by Mendes showed the duo smiling at one another while strumming their guitars and featured the caption, “Thank you @justintimberlake for being such an incredible guy.”

Making things even more exciting for Mendes, he’s previously opened up about being inspired by the former *NSYNC singer, telling Billboard back in March that he explicitly inspired his track “Lost In Japan.”

Shawn said at the time that he’d been listening to a lot of Justin’s music before writing the song, adding of the song’s conception, “I had this dream that I was lost in this country and I woke up the next day and we had this cool piano part and the song was birthed.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After performing the duet with Timberlake, Shawn later returned to the stage for his own solo set during the second day of the big Vegas music festival.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival, which took place over September 21 and September 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City, also saw performances from Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean.