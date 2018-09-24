‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sets Wedding Date After Court Sentencing, Per ‘Radar Online’

He could spend up to five years behind bars.

One of the stars of Jersey Shore is planning his wedding for less than a month after his sentencing for tax evasion and is hopeful his nuptials will go off without a hitch.

According to a report by Radar Online, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino 36 will marry fiancée Lauren Pesce, 33 in November said a source close to the couple to the news outlet.

Sorrentino’s sentencing will occur in New Jersey on October 2 according to Radar.

“Ordinarily in federal court, a defendant is given a period of time (30 to 60 days) to surrender voluntarily to begin a prison sentence after the sentence is imposed,” Sorrentino’s lawyer Henry Klingeman said in a statement to Radar.

A source also revealed to Radar that the couple “figured out the logistics ahead of time.”

Back in September of 2014, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Mike and Marc Sorrentino for failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million of income.

They were also accused of filing false tax returns with the IRS.

In April of 2017, Mike Sorrentino was also charged with more charges of tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency-transaction reports according to Radar. He pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January.

Mike Sorrentino faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation. He pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return, reported Radar. Marc Sorrentino faces up to three years in prison.

Pesce and Sorrentino became engaged earlier this year in Miami, Florida where Sorrentino was filming the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As previously reported by The Inqusitr, his roommates, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, helped Sorrentino plan an elaborate proposal including rose petals, a touching short film and plenty of sweets for the couple.

“You’re my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half,” said Sorrentino to Pesce. “You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on earth. Will you please marry me?”

Upon Pesce’s acceptance the house erupted in a chorus of screams and then, in true Jersey Shore style, everyone began jumping in the pool fully clothed, thrilled for the couple.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation part two airs Thursdays on MTV.