Jill Duggar Caught Wearing Skinny Jeans For Mom Michelle’s Birthday Lunch

It looks like Jill Duggar is not afraid to wear pants in front of her family.

Jill Duggar Dillard seems to be doing her own thing these days. While living at home with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar before she married Derick Dillard, she was seen only in dresses or skirts. Now she is donning shorts, pants, sleeveless tops, and a nose stud. While her younger sister, Jinger, may not have been as much of a surprise by turning to this new style of fashion, Jill seems to be shocking fans with her bolder choices.

The mom-of-two posted a short clip on the Dillard Family website on Monday of Michelle’s special birthday lunch at her house. She invited her mom for a last minute celebration. The video reveals that Jana, Jessa, and Josie went along as well. Also in the clip is Jessa’s youngest son, Henry, and Jill’s two boys, Israel and Samuel. While Jessa and Jana are seen wearing their usual dress attire, Jill is sporting what looks to be a pair of skinny jeans or possible jeggings.

The former reality star looked quite comfortable as she hosted the get together for her mom with pants on. That may not be a big deal for most people, but for the Duggar family it is considered more modest for females to wear a dress or skirt as part of their everyday attire. Now that both Jinger and Jill are married and out of the house, they are making their own fashion choices.

Jessa Seewald is out of the Duggar household with a family of her own as well. However, she has since stuck with keeping the tradition of wearing dresses, not following in the footsteps of her other married sisters. Joy-Anna Forsyth has also chosen to keep with the modesty rule when it comes to clothing, at least for now.

Video & Pics: Birthday Time With Momma. I (Jill) hosted my mom for a birthday lunch at our house this past week and… https://t.co/AqKgyJ2L5W — Jill (Duggar)Dillard (@jillmdillard) September 24, 2018

It does look like the birthday lunch for Michelle was a success. Jill made Mocha Heath Cloud Brownies for dessert, which is said to be one of Michelle’s favorites. This is just one of many recipes that the Duggar daughter has been posting on social media. Many people have complained that most of her dishes appear to be unhealthy and even tasteless with not much seasoning added to them. While some were not thrilled with her use of Cool Whip in this dessert recipe, others were eager to try it.

Jill Duggar and husband, Derick Dillard, are no longer a part of TLC after he was supposedly let go from the network, but they are both keeping fans up to date on how their family is thriving. The rest of the Duggar clan can be seen Monday night on a new episode of Counting On.