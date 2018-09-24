Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Move Back To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly looking forward to moving back to Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple, who are currently living in L.A., are said to be headed back to Ohio very soon for the start of the brand new NBA season.

According to a Sept. 24 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent the entire summer in L.A. with their daughter, True, and among Khloe’s famous family and friends. However, it’s time for Tristan to get back to work and report to Cleveland Cavaliers training camp, which is allegedly just fine with Khloe.

“She’s far more sensitive to criticism and people’s view of her relationship when she’s in Hollywood, partly because her friends and family are constantly bringing it up and mining through social media 24/7. When she’s in Ohio it’s easier to switch that off and turn her back on negativity,” an insider told the outlet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also said to have made some friends in Cleveland, and can’t wait to get back to the peaceful life she lived there with Tristan and True before returning to L.A. in June.

“She made some good friends there, too, and is missing the tranquility and serenity they had. It was her mom and sisters who turned the screw and made her come back to LA,” the source added.

However, Khloe Kardashian won’t be long gone from L.A. The reality star will continue to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians while in Cleveland, and will also be flying back and forth to California to see her friends and family members, as well as conduct business, especially while Tristan Thompson is on the road for away games.

“Khloe’s looking at a compromise whereby they can have cameras film her in Ohio from time to time, so she fulfills her obligation to the show, plus commute back and forth when she’s got to be in LA for business,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is at least one person who isn’t happy about Khloe’s move back to Cleveland. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, is said to be devastated by Khloe’s return to Ohio.

The sisters have become very close to one another over recent months, and have often been united against their oldest sister, Kourtney. However, with Khloe gone, Kim will have to face Kourt all by herself.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be headed back to Cleveland this month.