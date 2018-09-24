‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jo Rivera Gets Married, Kailyn Lowry Attends

Teen Mom 2 dad, Jo Rivera, is a married man. The reality star and his longtime love, Vee Torres, got married over the weekend and his former girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, was in attendance.

According to a Sept. 23 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jo Rivera and Vee Torres finally tied the knot. The couple, who have been together for years, walked down the aisle in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Jo’s son, Isaac, whom he shares with Kailyn Lowry, as well as his daughter, Vivi, whose mother is Vee, were both in the wedding.

Lowry took to her Instagram story to document some of her time at the wedding and revealed that her close friend, Becky Hayter, was by her side as her wedding date. The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of the pair via her Twitter account, thanking her bestie for “wiping” away her tears as she “bawled” during the ceremony.

The newlyweds reportedly entered their reception to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You,” and Rivera later danced with his mother to the song “Mama” and where they were embraced by all of the groomsmen. During the reception, Vivi and Isaac had a sweet sibling moment when they danced together to Christina Perri’s song “A Thousand Years.”

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres announced their engagement back in April 2016 about six months after the pair welcomed their daughter, Vivi, into the world.

Meanwhile, many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember that Kailyn Lowry was Jo’s high school sweetheart. However, after having a teenage pregnancy things took a turn. The couple split and were at each other’s throats about co-parenting, and other issues, but that is not the case any longer.

“Jo and I hated each others’ guts … we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented. Now we’re best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now,” Lowry revealed to MTV of her relationship with her first baby daddy.

Kailyn Lowry also shares a son, Lincoln, with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, and a 1-year-old boy, Lux, with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about her relationship with Chris, saying that she never loved Jo or Javi the way she loved him and admitted that she was still in love with Lopez.