Jennifer Lopez Falls On Her Booty On Stage In Las Vegas

JLo took a tumble during her Las Vegas residency show.

Jennifer Lopez accidentally suffered a bit of a slip up while on stage in Las Vegas over the weekend which left her on her famous booty in front of a thousands strong crowd. TMZ reports that the singer and actress hit the stage as part of her “All I Have” residency shows in Sin City on September 22 when she slipped and fell while performing.

The site published video of Jennifer’s fall as captured by a concertgoer who headed to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to see the star perform. The footage showed JLo running across the front of the stage from the left side to the right as she sang while touching hands with fans who were in the front few rows of her show.

JLo sweetly held out her hand to her fans as she made contact with as many concertgoers as she could from the stage, but slid on something before then tripping to the side and ending up falling flat on her booty as shocked fans looked on.

Fortunately, Lopez appeared to be fine after the accident and proved she’s a true pro by jumping straight back up from her on-stage slip up.

Proving that she was doing A-Okay following the fall, Jennifer quickly gathered herself up and headed towards the back of the stage to continue performing for the Sin City crowd.

The star didn’t address the fall on social media following the concert, though, as Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer had a whole lot of support from her fellow female popstars and actresses backstage at the show.

JLo shared a snap with her fellow females, including singers Dua Lipa and Becky G and actresses Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba, who came out to see her show before her “All I Have” gigs wrap up this month.

Sharing a snap of the group all posing together alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez backstage at Planet Hollywood, Lopez wrote, “Fun night w these beauties… @jessicaalba @dualipa @iambeckyg @sofiavergara and @arod he’s a beauty too #allihavefinal15 #show5 #4showstogo #letsgetit @phvegas.”

Inquisitr reported that Lopez is now counting down to the end of her run in Las Vegas and has been sharing a number of backstage photos and videos with her more than 80 million followers as she prepares for her two-year run to come to a close after she first started performing in Sin City in 2016.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Per E! News, Jennifer officially confirmed last year that her residency shows would soon be ending.

“Performing ‘All I Have’ in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won’t soon forget,” JLo told her fans in a statement, adding that she’s had “some of the best memories on stage” in the Nevada city.

Lopez will perform her final “All I Have” show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on September 29.