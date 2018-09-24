Thomas Ravenel Rants About Quitting ‘Southern Charm,’ Talks Possible Split From Ashley Jacobs On Twitter

Thomas Ravenel had a lot to say on Twitter this past weekend.

Thomas Ravenel will not be returning to Southern Charm for the series’ upcoming sixth season.

During a Twitter rant over the weekend, the reality star and former politician told his audience that after appearing on the series’ first five seasons, he’s decided against returning to the show. He’s also slammed the executives behind the hit reality show as “liars.”

“I will return for another season, just as soon as a donkey wins the Kentucky Derby!” Ravenel joked in a Twitter post on September 22, via a report by Reality Blurb.

Then, after a fan suggested Ravenel move to the cast of Southern Charm: Savannah, he said he would not do so if “Bravo (aka liars) are involved.”

As Ravenel’s rant continued, he seemingly confirmed he and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, have split yet again after a fan questioned him about joining Jacobs on Season 6.

“He will be back if they let him and his whacko girlfriend in,” a person wrote.

“She can do it. But, I don’t date people with zero integrity,” he replied.

“So no more trashley?” another asked.

“Perhaps,” he teased.

Ravenel and Jacobs announced the end of their relationship in August on social media but in the weeks that followed their breakup confirmation, the on-and-off couple was spotted together numerous times. Then, as they braced for Hurricane Florence last week, Ravenel and Jacobs were back together once again and spotted spending time with his kids in a series of Instagram videos.

Last month, after Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs were caught spending time with one another at a college football game, a source spoke out, claiming that Ravenel simply couldn’t cut ties with Jacobs completely.

“Thomas and Ashley still hang out,” an insider told Radar Online. “He is still holding onto something. He just can’t totally end it.”

Following their August split, Jacobs was spotted out and about with a number of different men but that didn’t put off Ravenel at all. Instead, it made him want her back, and back he came.

“Ashley has been on multiple dates,” the source revealed. “And it made Thomas jealous!”

During the fifth season of Southern Charm, Jacobs came under fire after she took vicious aim at Kathryn Dennis, the mother of Ravenel’s two kids, and suggested she was nothing more than an “egg donor” to them. Although she ultimately apologized on Instagram, she remains on the outs with her co-stars.

Southern Charm Season 6 is expected to begin production soon in Charleston, South Carolina.