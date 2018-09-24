‘The Voice’ Judges ‘Stunned’ By 15-Year-Old’s Blind Audition

The Voice judges will certainly have their hands full when picking performers for Season 15 if the show’s spectacular blind auditions are an indication of the talent to come as the show progresses.

A serious contender for season 15, according to Country Living is Sarah Grace, a 15-year-old singer who rocked her rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chain,” during the show’s iconic blind auditions.

During the blind auditions, series coaches Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine sit with their backs to the performers, only using their sense of hearing to judge whether or not they want that particular performer on their team.

The coaches then push a red button to turn their chair around and then vie against the other panelists to score the singer for their team.

In a new clip for the season, Grace’s soulful sound turns the chairs of three judges, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton.

Clarkson was particularly impressed Kelly, who is the first to press her buzzer.

After turning around to see her singer for the first time, Clarkson was highly impressed by Grace’s stage presence, according to Country Living, calling it “stank face,” the best part of her performance.

Hudson also vied to get Grace on her team, noting, “See, here at J Hud productions, we call that sass,” Jennifer says. “I felt it with my chair back, you know? Like, I was like, ‘Somebody got some presence up in here.’ I would call you sassy.”

This pint-sized prodigy had #TheVoice Coaches battling out! ???????? Find out who she picked MONDAY 8/7c on @NBC. ????✌️ pic.twitter.com/kOG76mmiNR — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 21, 2018

The two coaches continued to battle for Grace’s attention, with Clarkson throwing her hat in the ring by noting that in Season 14, she won with a 15-year-old singer, Brynn Cartelli.

“I was surprised you were so little with such a big, like, old soul voice,” Clarkson noted to Grace.

Of course, the clip cuts off before the Houston, Texas native announces which team she would like to join as a performer.

Fans on Twitter reacted positively to Grace’s performance.

Love the sass in her vocals, ????! I feel as though she’ll get better and better and better each performance. #TheVoice — Darryl Byrd (@DarrylByrd09) September 21, 2018

She’s not my favorite but I just have a feeling she’ll win this season. I like kelly the most as a coach tho but she got really lucky with Brynn last season. We’ll have to see how it plays out, I know I’ll be watching every week ???????? — Khristie (@KhristieCall) September 22, 2018

When asked what kind of album she wanted to make, Sarah remarked she wanted to create a sound that was along the lines of a blues, rock root album, pulling from Etta James and Janis Joplin.

Grace reportedly has a medical condition known as synesthesia which causes her to see colors when she hears the music. With songs she doesn’t like, she can see in brown and pink according to Parade Magazine.

The Voice Season 15 premiere Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. EST.