Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Abs & Legs In Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a stunning yellow two-piece outfit following her appearance for the Dolce & Gabbana Spring and Summer 2019 show in Milan, Italy.

The model and actress is seen on the Green Carpet awards, which brought Milan fashion week to a close with a celebration of sustainable fashion, as The Guardian pointed out. In the snap, the 27-year-old rocked a mini-skirt and a sexy plunging long-sleeved top that buttoned in the middle, leaving her abs bare. Her outfit is courtesy of Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, she said in the caption.

The model wore light-colored makeup, including nude lipstick for an earthy, natural look. Her Instagram snap consists of a collage of two similar photos taken at the same time but featuring Ratajkowski in slightly different poses. In one, the model is looking straight at the camera seductively, and in the second she is looking away, possibly at a different camera.

The post racked up more than 126,000 and 500 comments in under an hour. Fans pointed out how beautiful the model looks and others were impressed by the array of colors that seems to suit her.

“Em, is there any color that you look fantastic in,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

The Green Carpet awards come as the ethics of the Italian luxury fashion industry are being called into question, as The Guardian noted. A recent New York Times investigation found that licensed factories were outsourcing skilled work to seamstresses working from home, who were paid as little as 1 euro an hour for garments that would retail for thousands of dollars. The findings of the investigative report have undermined the wholesomeness of the “Made in Italy” slogan the industry so proudly showcases, as per The Guardian.

Over the weekend, Ratajkowski took to the runway for her D & G appearance in a breezy, semi-transparent blue dress reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the Beast or another Disney princess, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The dress featured a fully laced front, sheer enough to reveal much of the model’s trim physique beneath.

The Dolce & Gabbana Spring and Summer 2019 show also saw singer and former first lady of France Carla Bruni, who was decked out in a resplendently bold paisley patterned suit featuring silver and gold filigree. Another famous face to walk the runway was model and actress Monica Bellucci, who donned a polka dot print dress for a more toned-down garment in the typically experimental runway.