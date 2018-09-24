Olivia Munn Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini At The Beach

Olivia wowed at the beach in Hawaii in a white bikini.

Olivia Munn is showing off her stunning bikini body in a skimpy white two-piece. Per Daily Mail, the actress shared several new snaps of herself enjoying a vacation in her swimwear on her official Instagram account as she enjoyed a little well-deserved downtime in the Hawaiian sun.

Olivia showed off her curves in the fun bikini, which featured slits along the bottoms, as she gave her 2.2 million followers a look at her fun vacation in the tropical location of Lanikai Beach, Kailua.

Munn first shared a photo on her Instagram page on September 23 which showed her posing with a man named Keoki who she described as being her “Hawaiian brother.”

The Predator actress then shared another photo with her Instagram followers sporting her white bikini as she posed on the sand during a trip to the beach.

The picture showed Munn rocking her two-piece swimwear, silver hoop earrings, and a matching white cover-up on her shoulders as she smiled for the camera behind her oversized shades.

With her long brunette hair tied back in a ponytail as she snapped the picture in front of the blue sea while sitting on the sand at the beach, Olivia wrote in the caption, “Aloha.”

Munn then shared a few more bikini photos with her millions of followers as she joked about how difficult it was for her to get a good picture in the ocean while being taken out by what appeared to be an unexpected wave.

Sharing an Instagram snap of herself being caught in the wave with the caption “when you try to take a cute pic in the ocean…” she shared three photos showing her being knocked down by the water.

“But then the ocean says ‘not today b****'” Olivia captioned the second photo which showed her going under the wave, before adding as she was under the water in the third photo, “Ocean 1. OM 0.”

Speaking to Women’s Health in 2016, Olivia admitted that she works out pretty hard to get her bikini body – particularly when she has to get in shape for a role – but admitted that hitting the gym for her is more about feeling strong than being skinny or losing weight.

“My intention was to just get as fit and as healthy as I could be, for myself,” she said of how she got in shape for her role in X-Men.

“By the time I was finished [filming], I was 12 pounds less than I started!” Munn then continued, adding that she saw a big difference in her body because she was working out every day.

“I also started getting into eating 20-80,” Olivia continued of how her diet also changed, explaining that she follows a healthy eating plan “where 80 percent of your diet is fruits and vegetables and 20 percent is whatever.”