‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 25: Bill Seethes As Katie & Thorne Get Married

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Justin worries about Bill on Katie and Thorne's wedding day.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 25 promise that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will get married, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is not happy about it. The bridal couple had a whirlwind romance and they will tie the knot with close friends and family present. However, Highlight Hollywood teases that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is worried about how Bill will react to the wedding.

Thorne proposed to Katie, and after she made sure that he was not just proposing to her for Will’s sake, she accepted. A week after the proposal, they decided to get hitched before the hearing so that they could go to court as a united front. They hope that the judge will see them as a stable family unit and that it will increase Katie’s chances of gaining sole custody of Will (Finnegan George).

Inquisitr reported that Katie’s sister, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and niece, Bridget (Ashley Jones), will make a special appearance to support the family’s brunette on her wedding days. B&B fans saw that with both Hope’s (Annika Noelle) weddings this year, the Logan sisters came together in support of the bride. It seems likely that the girls will help dress Katie on her special day and shower her with love and affection.

Who’s ready to see Katie and Thorne tie the knot?? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/cirnjPU6aM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 21, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the wedding will take place in the Forrester living room. The wedding was arranged quickly as they are scrambling to tie the knot before the court date. Thorne had even joked that he could sew Katie’s dress himself. It seems as if the wedding day will go smoothly, although B&B spoilers also state that Katie will remember Bill’s warning on her wedding day.

Justin has every right to be worried about his boss on Katie and Thorne’s wedding day. She Knows Soaps tease that he will be concerned that Bill may do something erratic on the day of his ex-wife’s nuptials. BB fans saw how Bill rushed to Katie’s house when Brooke told him that she would be getting married the following day. He unleashed a torrent of anger at the mother of his son because she was getting married to someone he considers to be a loser.

He told her that Thorne would never be Will’s father. He was Will’s dad and she couldn’t replace him. Things got so heated that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) had to intervene. If that was Bill’s reaction the day before the wedding, Justin has every reason to worry about Bill’s state of mind. Tune in to see the wedding on the latest Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.