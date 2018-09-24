Cardi B Willing To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show, But Wants Her Own Set

Fans disappointed with the lack of hip-hop scheduled for the Super Bowl LII halftime show might have their prayers answered by none other than Cardi B, the logical choice to partner with headliners Maroon 5 after the success of their collaboration “Girls Like You.” While the pairing looks like a match made in heaven, Cardi has one request that might bring any plans for her appearance to a screeching halt, as was reported by TMZ.

Sources have told TMZ that the original plan by the NFL was to bring out Cardi just to perform her collaboration with Maroon 5, with negotiations now moving towards whether Cardi will receive a solo set to perform the string of hits she’s had over the past year. Cardi is also being heavily recruited to perform other shows and events during that week, so she is making sure that she can secure the best deal possible. Performers at the Super Bowl halftime show aren’t paid a fee, but the NFL does cover the production costs.

Early expectations for the halftime show at the Super Bowl set in Atlanta was that some tribute would be paid to Atlanta’s bustling music scene, with many fans and celebrities alike disappointed that the California band Maroon 5 were selected instead.

Cardi B in Talks to Do Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, But Wants Her Own Set https://t.co/g29YBzhaEg — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2018

Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka attracted media attention when he told TMZ that the halftime performer should be a black artist with connections to Atlanta, as covered by the Inquisitr.

“I think for the Super Bowl you should have someone from Atlanta representin’ Atlanta. Just cause the Super Bowl here we can give them that spice. I think they should have someone like Migos, Future, somebody I could come play ‘Hard In The Paint,’ somebody I don’t know. They need somebody from Atlanta in it, it’s only right,” said Flocka when asked to give his thoughts by TMZ. “It’s not fair, but its the NFL we’re talking about.”

Bruno Mars, a veteran of several Super Bowl halftime shows, took to Twitter in the days following the 2018 Super Bowl and pushed for an Atlanta-focused halftime show.

“You have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta next year,” Mars said in a tweet directed at the NFL’s official account. “Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen! S*** I just wanna help curate that show, and I’ll only charge like a billion. All jokes aside please lets make that happen.”

With so much star power clamoring for some hip-hop present at the Super Bowl halftime show, Cardi B would serve as the perfect solution. It’s only a matter of making the business work.