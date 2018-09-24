Selena Gomez Takes Social Media Break After Negative Comments Fill Her Feed

The pop superstar tells her 143 million followers she is taking a much-needed break from Instagram.

Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram, but she also may be the star that takes the most breaks from the social media site. The “Good For You” singer has announced that she is once again taking a social media break after online haters posted negative comments on some of her recent photos and videos. Gomez captioned an Instagram mirror selfie with the announcement.

Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post shows her smiling brightly as she looks in the mirror. Her hair is pulled back and she is wearing a casual sweater and minimal makeup. The natural shot comes one day after Gomez posted a video of herself in the recording studio performing while she was sick. That post received an enormous amount of hate as some users criticized her singing.

In the new post, Gomez expressed gratitude for the voice that social media gives her. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star has an incredible 143 million Instagram followers. The pop superstar added that while she is grateful for that voice, she is “equally grateful” for the choice to step away from it and live her life in the moment. Gomez added that negative comments can hurt anybody. You can see Selena Gomez’s new post below.

Selena Gomez regularly cleanses herself from social media. According to Teen Vogue, the singer-songwriter once admitted that she deletes the Instagram app from her phone at least once a week because she needs time away from the mean comments that often appear on her posts.

In an interview with Billboard, Gomez even joked that Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom “has gotten mad at me in the past when I was like, ‘I have to take a break from it.'”

Gomez explained why she takes those much-needed breaks from social media.

“Removing myself was about spending time with things that matter. I’ve been hanging out with an old friend, and basically every conversation, we want it to be intentional. Meaningful conversations remind you that it’s all within where we are. It’s not about what’s happening with everything else.”

Gomez previously told Elle she is rarely on the internet and doesn’t even have her Instagram password. The star added that she often updates Instagram from the phone of a friend who has access to her account.

Selena Gomez clearly takes her social media presence seriously. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gomez recently surprised fans by deleting her most-liked Instagram photo. The post, which earned more than 10 million likes, showed the star wearing a black dress as she holds a cocktail in her hand. The post was removed days after Gomez posted it after haters accused the star of having plastic surgery.