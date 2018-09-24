Kim Kardashian wows with throwback bikini photos

Kim showed some serious skin in new throwback snaps posted to Instagram.

Kim Kardashian set pulses raising with two racy bikini photos shared on social media. Per Daily Mail, the reality star took to Instagram to share two snaps of herself showing off some skin as she got nostalgic about the Kardashian clan’s long-running E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The first Instagram snap shared by Kim on September 23 showed her posing in a white crop top and barely-there bottoms as she stared at her phone screen while showing off her seriously toned tummy.

She then told her 118 million followers on the social media site that they should “Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians tonight,” with a crying laughing emoji.

Kardashian then revealed her toned body once again with a throwback photo, before revealing in the caption that the snap was taken more than a decade ago back in 2007 when the long-running reality show was first picked up by the E! network.

The Instagram photo showed Kim in the sea in a purple bikini as she slicked her wet hair back while enjoying some downtime in the ocean.

The throwback bikini picture featured Kardashian closing her eyes as she bobbed her head up out of the water while sporting big hoop earrings and holding sunglasses in her right hand as well as a wrist full of chunky bracelets.

Kim then wrote in the caption, “2007 We started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians this year” with a diamond emoji.

The latest bikini snap came mere days after Inquisitr reported that Kardashian shared another snap of herself rocking a bikini on the social media site just last week.

Kim – who alongside husband Kanye West has three children, 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and 8-month-old Chicago – uploaded the picture of herself walking around on the sand during a day at the beach while sporting a fun metallic bikini.

The picture featured Kardashian sporting a long black ponytail for her day at the beach as she wrapped a towel around her waist. She captioned the picture, “Beach Please.”

Kim’s latest bikini throwback in celebration of Keeping Up with the Kardashians come shortly after the reality star opened up about her success as a reality TV star in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year.

She admitted to the outlet that she finds it pretty annoying when people ask her why she’s famous due to the series’ huge success after more than a decade on the air.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“When I hear people say [what are you famous for?], I want to say, what are you talking about?” Kardashian said. “I have a hit TV show. We’ve shot more episodes than I Love Lucy! We’ve been on the air longer than The Andy Griffith Show!”

“I mean, these are iconic shows, so it blows my mind when people say that,” she added.