Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In Plunging Dress At Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The model was joined by Cindy Crawford and fellow angel Sara Sampaio.

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads as soon as she got to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2018 in Milan, Italy.

The Daily Mail reported the Brazilian bombshell left little to imagination in a black patterned plunging ruffled gown with a black velvet belt at the waist.

The 37-year-old, who walked her last Victoria’s Secret show last year after an impressive 17-year stint with the brand, attended the star-studded event that took place on Sunday, September 23.

She wore her hair up in a tousled ponytail, leaving a couple of her brunette locks loose, and she kept her makeup minimal with a winged eyeliner and a touch of pink lip gloss.

The supermodel was then pictured holding hands with her new beau, Italian businessman Nicolo Oddi. The two were first rumored to be dating in August, five months after her split from long-term fiancé Jamie Mazur.

Ambrosio and Mazur were engaged for 10 years, and they share two children: daughter Anja, 9, and son Noah, 6.

Oddi is a fashion designer, having created the line Alanui with his sister in 2016. Not much more is known about him, but the two loverbirds have been spotted often out in public.

Ambrosio has been in Milan for Fashion Week since last week, and she was spotted on Friday flaunting her toned abs in a miniskirt and crop top combo, as per the Daily Mail.

The catwalk veteran paired her fuchsia skirt with a skintight white crop top, white leather cowboy boots, and white cat-eye sunglasses for a stroll around the Italian city.

The Green Carpet Awards, which brought MFW to a close, celebrate sustainable fashion.

“People called last year’s Green Carpet awards the Oscars of sustainable fashion. I hope that soon we will just be the Oscars of fashion,” organizer and ethical fashion campaigner Livia Firth told the Guardian.

A-list stars who attended the event included Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Cindy Crawford, and Emily Ratajkowski. Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour was there too, donning a chic green sequined and beaded dress.

Ambrosio was also joined by fellow Angel Sara Sampaio, who looked pretty in pink in a plunging and cut-out candy-colored gown with a chiffon train.

The 27-year-old Portuguese model styled her locks into a high bun, and kept her makeup classy with a smokey pink eye shadow and nude lipstick.

Ambrosio made a name for herself during her time with Victoria’s Secret, during which she became one of the longest-standing Angels, alongside household names like Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, and Gisele Bündchen.