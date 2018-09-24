Kelly Clarkson Gets Emotional Talking About Friend Carrie Underwood’s Multiple Miscarriages

Kelly's revealing what she said to Carrie in private after she went public about suffering three miscarriages.

Kelly Clarkson became visibly emotional while discussing friend Carrie Underwood’s struggle to get pregnant with her second child. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly discussed her fellow American Idol winner’s recent revelation that she suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and early 2018 as she revealed how the twosome spoke privately about Carrie’s tragic ordeal.

Clarkson opened up about her candid conversations with Underwood while backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 22, where both she and the “Cry Pretty” singer were performing, when she was asked about Carrie’s recent emotional and deeply personal revelation.

After admitting that she thinks the mom of one is “killin’ it” as she performed while several months pregnant, the star said that she’s “so happy” for her friend after she confirmed last month that she and her husband Mike Fisher will soon be welcoming their second child together.

“I didn’t know a lot of the situations that we going on behind the scenes,” Kelly said, referring to Carrie’s three consecutive miscarriages, “and I have a lot of friends who have gone through that several times as well.”

Clarkson then revealed that she and Underwood have been emailing each other back and forth, as she said that she’d been encouraging the multiple Grammy winner to speak publicly about her sad ordeal in order to help other women who may be going through the same issues.

“I was emailing her, because I was like, ‘It’s so important that you talk about it. I know you don’t have to because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel in fear or that something’s wrong with them, it make them feel comfortable that people go through it,'” she added of her private conversations with Carrie.

“It’s a really hardcore thing as a woman,” Kelly then continued as she became visibly emotional with tears in her eyes, before then admitting that she needed to stop tearing up as had to perform soon as she joked that she’s pretty “easy” to make cry.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood opened up about suffering three miscarriages in a row before falling pregnant with her current child in an incredibly emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning which aired on September 16.

In the interview, she recalled how 2017 didn’t end up the way she thought it would after discovering on two occasions – and a third in early 2018 – that she was pregnant before then sadly losing the child shortly after.

“I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed.” An emotional @CarrieUnderwood revealed to @thattracysmith on #CBSSunday, her struggles after having three consecutive miscarriages. “And I got mad.” https://t.co/Z0kQYrjNHO pic.twitter.com/phHpahKRg8 — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) September 16, 2018

Carrie – who is already mom to her 3-year-old son Isaiah – also candidly recalled a heartbreaking conversation she had with God after she thought she was losing her current child in which she admitted that she got “angry” after suffering so many set backs as she and her husband Mike tried to become parents again.

Pregnant Underwood hasn’t publicly confirmed the due date of her second child, though as Inquisitr recently reported, the star sweetly told fans while on stage at the iHeartRadio Festival over the weekend that her baby was kicking during her performance.